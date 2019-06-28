3rd SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019, Islamabad 22nd to 28th June, 2019

Top Seed Sara Mansoor and 2nd seed Sarah Mahboob Khan advanced into the ladies singles final of 3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th June, 2019) Day 6- 27th June 2019, Results

Top Seed Sara Mansoor and 2nd seed Sarah Mahboob Khan advanced into the ladies singles final of 3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the first Semifinal top seed Sara Mansoor struggled hard to win her encounter against Mehaq khokhar in a well contested two set match. In the second Semifinal Sarah Mahboob registered straight set win against Noor Malik. Zahra Salman won the Girls 18&under singles title by beaten Sheeza Sajid in straight sets.



3rd Seed pair of Abid ali Akbar and Ahmed Chaudhary annexed the Men’s doubles title by beating top seed pair of Muhammad Abid and Shahzad Khan in a thrilling and entertaining three set final.



Hamza Roman won the boys & girls 10&under title by beating Hania Minhas. Hamza also qualified for the boys & girls 12&under Final and will now face Asad.



Hamid Israr claimed the Boys 14&under Singles title by defeating Kashan omer in straight sets. Hamid Israr also moved into the final of 16&under singles event by eliminating Sami Zaib in another exciting and entertaining three set match. He will face Faizan fiaz in the Final. Faizan Fiaz made a major upset in the event when he beat top seed Nalain Abbas in a thrilling three set match. Both the players displayed quality Tennis.



Ahmed Kamil won the 18&under singles final by beating Sami Zaib in straight sets.

Hamid Israr and Sami Zaib annexed the boys 16&under title by beating Nalain Abbas and Farman Shakeel in straight sets.

In the Senior 50 Plus event Irfan Ullah and Israr Gul beat top seed & former Davis cuppers Rashid Malik & Hamid Ul Haq in a well contested two set match to bag the title.