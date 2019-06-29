3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, Islamabad 22nd to 28th June, 2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to announce that 3rd SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS-2019, Islamabad concluded on 28th June, 2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to announce that 3rd SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS-2019, Islamabad concluded on 28th June, 2019. More than 200 matches were played in the event and it was the first tournament organized under flood lights on the Plexicushion synthetic tennis courts at PTF Complex, Islamabad. Seven lac rupees prize money was distributed among the participants in different categories of the event.

Finals in three categories i.e. Men’s Singles, Ladies Singles, Boys 16&U Singles and Boys and Girls 12&U Singles were played on the final day of the event.

In the Men’s singles final Abid Ali Akbar beat the inform Ahmed Choudhary in straight sets. Ahmed had earlier beaten seeded players to book his place in the final but could not continue his winning run. Abid displayed good quality tennis and outplayed his opponent to win the match and the title.

In the ladies singles final, top seed Sara Mansoor beat second seed Sarah Mahboob is a well contested three set match that lasted for almost three hours. Both players displayed quality tennis but Sara Mansoor prevailed to bag the title.

In the Boys 16&U Singles final, third seed Faizan Fayaz beat second seed Hamid Israr in another exciting three set match, and in the Boys and Girls 12&U Singles final, Hamza Roman breezed past Asad in straight sets to win his second title of the event.

It is pertinent to mention that six of the finalists in different categories including Singles & Doubles events have been training at the National Training Centre (NTC).

Senator S. Dilawar Abbas, Chairman SNGPL Board of Director (BoD) was the Chief Guest. Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, members of the PTF Management and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. President PTF and the Chief Guest distributed prizes among the finalists and lauded the efforts of the organizers (SNGPL & PTF) for holding the event in a befitting manner. They also praised the commitment of the players.

The President PTF also appreciated the efforts of the NTC coaching staff in providing high performance training, and expressed his pleasure over the improvement in quality of tennis of the players especially those associated with the NTC. He hoped that the NTC will prove beneficial for the game of tennis in future as well to groom international standard players in Pakistan.

The Tournament referee, Mr. Arif Qureshi congratulated the PTF Management for installation of international standard courts lights which will prove beneficial for international tournaments in future as well.

Following are the results:

Men’s Singles Final:

Abid Ali Akbar beat Ahmed Choudhary: 6-3, 6-4;

Ladies Singles Final:

Sara Mansoor beat Sarah Mahboob: 6-4, 5-7, 6-2;

Boys 16&U Singles Final:

Faizan Fayaz Beat Hamid Israr (SNGPL): 3-6, 6-3, 6-3;

Boys and Girls 12&U Singles Final:

Hamza Roman (SNGPL) beat Asad: 4-1, 4-0;

