3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Final On Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 07:29 PM

The final of the Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship 2022 will be played between BX Polo Team and Remington JPF here tomorrow (Friday) at Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) Phase VIII DHA at 2:45 pm

Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, in a statement, said that three junior teams took part in this Pakistan Polo Association Calendar event and after tough battles among them, BX Polo Team and Remington JPF qualified for the final, which is expected to be very enthralling and exciting one.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan will grace the final as chief guest and distribute shields among the winners. Other sports and showbiz celebrities will also add colours in the final with their presence.

BX Polo Team consists of Muhammad Matloob Aizad, Makhdoom Murad Shah, Mustafa Zeeshan, Mustafa Yousaf Rasool and Amal Raza while Remington JPF Team comprises of Faris Noorudin, Basel Faisal Khokhar, Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi.

