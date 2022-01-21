3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Remington JPF win title

Remington JPF Team clinched the Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship trophy after toppling BX Polo Team by 10-5 in the final here at the JPF ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Remington JPF Team clinched the Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship trophy after toppling BX Polo Team by 10-5 in the final here at the JPF ground on Friday.

Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi emerged as hero of the match as he fired in fabulous five goals from the winning team while Basel Faisal Khokhar was also impressive with mallet and horse and cracked a classic quartet to steer his side to a thumping win while Nazar Dean Ali Khan struck one goal. Muhammad Matloob Aizad hammered a hat-trick of goals from BX Polo Team, which had two goals handicap advantage.

At the concluding ceremony, Gobi's Paints Director Mrs. Amna Asif, along with Actress Maya Ali and Wahaj, distributed prizes among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were the entire cast of drama serial "Jo Bichar Gaye", players, their families and polo enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, actress Maya Ali said: "I am very glad to come and see the very exciting and enthralling polo at Jinnah Polo Fields. The emerging polo players displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and amused the spectators with their outstanding polo prowess.