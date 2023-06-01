ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A 4-member national team would feature in the World Swimming Championship scheduled to be played in Fukuoka, Japan from July 23 to 30.

"Men and Women swimmers from all over the world will participate in the world swimming championship," Secretary General, Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF), Ahmad Ali Khan told APP.

He said four national swimmers including two males and as many females would represent Pakistan in the championship.

"Male swimmers include Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq and Muhammad Aman Siddiqui while female swimmers comprise Bisma Khan and Jahara Nabi," he said.

He said Pakistan Swimming Federation had prepared a plan to organize a training camp for the athletes in preparation for the World Swimming Championship.

"High quality training will be provided to the players to improve their techniques and skills as per international standards," he said.

