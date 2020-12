40 matches decided in national ranking tennis tourney

A total of 40 matches were played in different categories of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):A total of 40 matches were played in different categories of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The fixtures were held in Men's Singles & Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys 18 & Under, Boys 14 & Under, and Boy's/Girl's 12 & Under categories.

Salim Saifullah Khan, president of PTF along with other officials visited the PTF Complex and interacted with players and their parents.

Following are the results: Men's Singles: Asad Ullah bt Saqib Hayat 7-6(5), 6-0 Abdal Haider bt Ahmed Asjad 6-2, 6-0 Ahmed Ch. Bt Subhan Bin Salik 6-0, 6-2 Waqas Malak bt Hassan Riaz 6-4, 6-3 Aqeel Khan bt Ilham Khan 6-2, 6-2 Mohammad Shoaib bt Nauman Aftab 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 Mahatir Mohammad bt S. Nofil Kaleem 6-3, 6-3 Hasheesh Kumar bt M. Usman Ejaz 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 Men's Doubles: Ahmed Kamil/Ibrahim Omer bt Ilham Khan/Tahir Ullah 6-1, 6-0 Yousaf Khalil/Heera Ashiq bt Saqib Hayat/Ahmed Babar 6-3, 7-6(6) Ahmed Asjad/Subhan Bin Salik w/o S. Nofil Kaleem/Ejaz Ahmed Ladies Singles: Sheeza Sajid bt Syeda Eraj 6-4, 6-4 Hania Navaid bt Bakhtawar Haider 6-0, 6-0 Ayesha Rao bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0 Boys 18 & under: Mahatir Mohammad bt Osama Mehmood 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 Hasheesh Kumar bt M.

Talha Khan 6-2, 6-3 Aqib Hayat bt Kashan Omer 7-5, 6-1 Nalain Abbas bt Uzair Khan 4-6, 7-5,6-2 M. Shoaib bt Haider Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-0 Hamid Israr bt M. Bilal Farooq 6-4, 6-2 Zalan Khan bt Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-1 Sami Zeb bt Huzaima Rehman 6-4, 6-0 Boy's 14 & Under: Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Abdullah Azhar 4-1, 4-1 Samer Zaman bt Mian Abdullah 5-4(2), 5-4(1) Ammar Masood bt Yahya Musa Luni 2-0 (Ret) Ahtesham Hamyun bt Mustansir Ali 4-1, 4-1 Abdul Basit bt Eeman e Rasiq 5-3, 4-5(8), 4-1 Hamza Aasim bt Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-0 M. Haziq Aasim bt Ryaan Kh. Saud 4-2, 5-3 Bilal Asim bt Ali Zain 4-1, 4-0 Boy's/ Girl's U-12: Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Nabil Ali Qayum 4-0, 4-1 Hamza Roman bt Samir Maqsoo 4-0, 4-0 Samer Zaman bt Abdul Basit 4-2, 5-3 Ismail Aftab bt Eesa Fahad 5-3, 4-0 Amna Ali Qayum bt Zainab Ali Raja 4-2, 4-0 Haniya Minhas bt Soha Ali 4-1, 4-2 Ahtesham Humayun bt Mahruskh Sajid 4-0, 4-0 Hamza Hussain bt Riyyan Shah Khan 5-3, 4-0Taimoor Khan bt Mian Abdullah 1-4, 5-3, 5-4(4)Ammar Masood bt Lalarukh Sajid 4-0, 4-0