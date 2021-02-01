40th CAS Open Golf Championship Kicks Off Tuesday
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:52 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The 40th CAS Open Golf Championship -2021 is going to start from February 02 at Airmen Golf Club and Recreational Park at 1200 hours here in the metropolis.
This was stated in a PAF statement issued here on Monday.