UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40th CAS Open Golf Championship Kicks Off Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:52 PM

40th CAS Open Golf Championship kicks off Tuesday

The 40th CAS Open Golf Championship -2021 is going to start from February 02 at Airmen Golf Club and Recreational Park at 1200 hours here in the metropolis

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The 40th CAS Open Golf Championship -2021 is going to start from February 02 at Airmen Golf Club and Recreational Park at 1200 hours here in the metropolis.

This was stated in a PAF statement issued here on Monday.

Related Topics

February From

Recent Stories

UAE, US special envoys discuss shared agenda for g ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Cup – an event full of tense finishes, ..

15 minutes ago

About 50 People Arrested in St. Petersburg for Tak ..

3 minutes ago

ICC expresses surprise over beautiful cricket grou ..

33 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Does Not See China as Geopo ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.