40th CAS Open Golf Championship kicks off Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The 40th CAS Open Golf Championship -2021 is going to start from February 02 at Airmen Golf Club and Recreational Park at 1200 hours here in the metropolis.

This was stated in a PAF statement issued here on Monday.