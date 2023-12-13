40th Inter- Collegiate athletics championship to commence from tomorrow

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) 40th Inter- Collegiate athletics championship organized by Department Sports and Games BZU will commence from tomorrow December 14.

The championship will be held at Bahauddin Zakariya University sports ground while Vice Chancellor BZU Prof Dr Muhammad Ali will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

The championship would continue for two days in which college teams would participate.

The various competitions included a 100-metre race, javelin throw, 400-metre race, long jump, 800-metre race and others would be conducted.

VC BZU Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has directed all colleges to ensure the participation of their students in this healthy activity. He hoped that the students would brighten the name of the country and nation by becoming useful citizens.

The willing students were directed to bring sports cards, metric/Inter certificates/ result cards and registration returns along with them.