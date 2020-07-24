UrduPoint.com
42 Sports Development Schemes To Be Completed During The Current Fiscal Year: Punjab Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:16 AM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting regarding under-construction sports development projects in the province at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting regarding under-construction sports development projects in the province at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Director Admin/Project Director Javed Chohan, PMU officers and Assistant Director Nasir Malik attended the meeting. Associated officers briefed the Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs about the status of sports development projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Sports board Punjab will complete 42 development schemes during the current fiscal year. "The construction of sports complexes is underway in 24 tehsils of Punjab. The sports projects will be inaugurated in Lahore, Mianwali, DG Khan, Jhang and Faisalabad in near future," he added.

The meeting was told that over 70 percent construction work is completed in 42 development sports schemes and most of these schemes will be completed till September this year.

Punjab Minister for Sports said the promotion of sports is underway in Punjab as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The construction work will start in sports grounds in different villages under soft sports during the current year".

He said that under-construction sports development schemes will be named after sports legends. "A Wall of Fame will also be built in all projects in recognition of services of national heroes," he added.

Punjab Minister for Sports informed that sports development projects of nine divisions have been divided into north, center and south zones. "Sports Board Punjab is providing all facilities for the promotion of sports and SBP's Project Management Unit is constructing sports development projects in the province", he asserted.

