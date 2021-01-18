472 kilometers lengthy route for Cholistan Desert rally finalized

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The routes for 16th Cholistan Desert Rally scheduled to be held from February 11 to 14 in the Cholistan have been finalized.

This was told in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Monday under the chair of Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal.

The meeting was told that the route for prepared category will be 472 kilometres lengthy while the route of the Stock category will be of 231 kilometres. The commissioner directed the officers concerned to submit a progress report of arrangements on a daily basis.

He said that food Street will be set up at the site of rally and stalls will be installed for displaying indigenous handicraft. A foolproof traffic plan has been chalked out beside roads to the site of the rally were being repaired and maintained.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Shukhera, South Punjab Livestock Additional Secretary Tanveer Jahndeer, Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director Rana Muhammad Saleem and others.