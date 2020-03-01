UrduPoint.com
494 People Given First Aid During PSL Matches

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Teams of health department and Rescue 1122 provided first aid to 494 people during three matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The district administration established three medical camps and a temporary hospital in the stadium to deal medical emergencies during PSL matches.

Different teams of health department and Rescue 1122 were deployed at these medical camps and hospital.

The teams provide first aid to 134 people at two medical camps inside the stadium, 44 in temporary hospital while 290 were given first aid at the third medical camp set up at parking stand Fatima Jinnah Colony.

The rescue officials have also shifted four patients to the hospital.

