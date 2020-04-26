UrduPoint.com
49ers Trade Receiver Goodwin To Eagles On Final Day Of NFL Draft

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

49ers trade receiver Goodwin to Eagles on final day of NFL draft

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and a sixth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the final day of the NFL entry draft.

The Eagles used their sixth round draft pick from the 49ers to take Nigerian offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who played last season at Auburn University.

In return, the 49ers received the 190th pick in the draft which they used to take tight end Charlie Woerner of University of Georgia.

This was the NFL's first-ever virtual draft as the league's 32 GMs were forced to make their selections from locations across the United States. A planned Las Vegas gala event had to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29-year-old Goodwin spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games.

The Texan's best season came in his first in San Francisco in 2017, with career bests of 56 catches for 962 yards. He is due to earn almost $4 million in salary next season.

The 1.96 metre Wanogho started 32 games for Auburn after winning the starting left tackle role in 2017.

Wanogho was born in Delta State, Nigeria and moved to the United States to pursue a basketball career. Wanogho switched to American football and won a scholarship despite having played just one year of the sport.

The 49ers also traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick. The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

