4th Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Concluded

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The 4th Afeef Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship concluded at Beach View Club here on Sunday.

Farhan Altaf, Laraib Shamsi and Eschelle Asif earned double crowns beating their opponents in the finals of different events, Farhan Altaf, former Sindh Number One beat Nadir Bachani (defending Champion from Hyderabad) and beat Aris Tariq and Saifullah in Men's Doubles Final, Farhan's Doubles Partner was Ali Mansoor Zaidi. Eschelle Asif, Won Ladies Singles and Girls Under 15 Singles. Where as Larib Shamsi won Under 13 Singles final and under 15 Doubles Final, pairing with Ruhab Faisal.

Final results Men's Singles final Farhan Altaf beat Nadir Bachani ( Hyderabad) 6-0, 6-2 Girls Under 15 Singles Final Eschelle Asif beat Zunaira 4-0, 4-0 Men's Doubles final Farhan Altaf + Ali Mansoor Zaidi beat Haris Tariq+ Saifullah 8-4 Juniors Under 17 Singles Final Kashan Tariq beat Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-2 Under 13 Singles Final Laraib Shamsi beat Faiz Ilyas 1-4, 5-4, 4-2 Under Singles Final Aidh Imran beat Arsh Imran 4-2, 5-3 Wheelchair Tennis FinalMuhammad Ayub beat Imran Siddiqui 6-2President Karachi Tennis Association Muhammad Khalid Rehmani announced to hold, 11th Essa Lab National, 6th McDonalds National.

9th Indus Pharma National , Beach Tennis Championships, 1st iTechnology Karachi Games for Differently abled persons before Ramadhan in 2023. He said that two months Wheelchair Tennis Camp shall start next week at Union Club Karachi.

