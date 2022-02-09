UrduPoint.com

4th Chairman WAPDA Golf Tournament To Begin From Feb 10

The 4th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament will commence from February 10 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club in which 300 golfers across the country will compete in different categories This was announced by a press briefing jointly organized by Advisor for Sports Lt Col (Retd) Asif Mehdi, Shafqat Rana, convener of the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Sarmad Azeem, DG Sports WAPDA Musharraf Khan, Additional DG Sports Muhammad Razzaq Gill, Khwaja Parvez Saeed, at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club

They said the tournament was the part of Pakistan Golf Federation Calendar of events. "The Chairman WAPDA Amateurs Golf Tournament is becoming more popular day by day, which could be gauged from the number of players participating in the tournament", they added.

Objective of organizing the tournament is to identify new talent in the country and to strengthen links of WAPDA with leading sports development groups including Pakistan Golf Federation.

As per format of the tournament, matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational.

The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while nine holes for veterans and invitational categories. Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while ladies 24 and below, they concluded.

WAPDA is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, with more than 2400 players and sports officials associated with various units of WAPDA Sports board across the country. WAPDA has 66 teams of different games � 37 men and 29 women.

Currently, WAPDA is National Champion in 31 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines.

