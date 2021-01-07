4th Commissioner Cup Basketball Championship on Jan 08

The opening ceremony of the 4th Commissioner Cup Basketball Championship will be held at the Abdullah Nasir Basketball Court here on Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of the 4th Commissioner Cup Basketball Championship will be held at the Abdullah Nasir Basketball Court here on Friday.

The championship has been organized by the Pakistan sports Welfare Association.

Spokesman for the Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab would be the chief guest of the ceremony.