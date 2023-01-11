UrduPoint.com

4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon On 29th

Muhammad Rameez Published January 11, 2023

4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon on 29th

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon will be held on January 29 here at Nishan-i- Pakistan. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will inaugurate the marathon at Nishan-i-Pakistan Sea View at 10 am.

Intending runners must get registered in order to participate in the Commissioner Karachi Marathon 2023. Those who are unable to get registered online would be able to get registered on the spot at Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea view before the start of the marathon.

According to the press release issued on Wednesday, there would be two categories of the marathon, the first one will be twelve kilometres while the other category will be a seven-and-a-half kilometres race.

Men and women of all ages can participate in both categories while special children and families could also participate in the marathon in a special category.

Separate prizes for men, women and veterans in different categories will be given to the successful runners/participants.

The office of Commissioner Karachi has also issued a Whatsapp number 03160111712 that provides information regarding the marathon. The intending participants have been advised to reach the originating point at Nishan-i- Pakistan Sea view at 7 am.

The online registration for the Commissioner Karachi marathon has been opened and the QR code of the Commissioner Karachi Office has been issued to the media.

