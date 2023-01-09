4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon to be organised on Jan 29

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 09, 2023 | 11:02 PM

The 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon will be organised on January 29, at Nishan Pakistan Sea View

Arrangements for the marathon were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi here on Monday and it was decided that there would be two categories of the marathon, the first one of twelve kilometres while the other category will be seven and a half kilometres.

Men and women of all ages can participate in both categories while special children and families could also participate in the marathon in a special category. Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon will inaugurate the marathon at 10 am at Nishan-e- Pakistan Sea View.

There are separate prizes for men, women and veteran in different categories, said a statement issued here.

The Commissioner speaking at the meeting hoped that Karachi City Marathon would promote peace and sports in the city.

The online registration of indenting runners would start on January 29 at 7:30 AM which would continue till 9:45 PM while on the spot registration would be carried out as well for those runners who could not register online.

The office of Commissioner Karachi also issued a Whats App number 03160111712 for providing information regarding marathon registration and advised the intending participants to reach at Nishan Pakistan Sea view at 7 am.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi, Dadlo Zuhrani, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Tabraiz Murree, Assistant Commissioners Ijaz Hussain Rind, Abid Qamar Sheikh and Shahab Aslam, and Focal Person for Marathon Ghulam Muhammad, members of the management committee Khalid Jameel Shamsi Junaid Ahmed Khan and Technical Expert Muhammad Aslam.

