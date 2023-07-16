4th Gatorade trophy final to be played on Monday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The final of the 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 under-21 Basketball tournament will be played at 3:00 pm on Monday.

The tourney is underway at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, organized by Firdous Ittihad under the auspices of the Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, according to a communiqué issued here on Sunday.

The chief guest of the final will be Agha Muhammad Khan, General Manager of Pakistan Beverage Company Limited.