4th IG Police Inter-Academy Cricket Cup begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The 4th Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Academy Cricket Cup got under way at two different grounds Gymkhana and Islamia College grounds here on Sunday.

Anwar Khan, Director, PIMS education System, formally inaugurated the Cup. Organizing Secretary Amjad Aziz Malik, officials, players were also present. Sixteen local level cricket academies are participating in the competitions.

These competitions have been held three times in the past among the junior players but due to limited resources the competitions could not be held on a regular basis. Anwar Khan, Director, PIMS Education System inaugurated the fourth edition of the competitions, in a simple but dignified ceremony.

The players of Shama Cricket academy and Malik Saad Cricket Academy White were introduced to him. He inaugurated the tournament by playing a formal stroke. On the occasion, Anwar Khan said that his educational institution is also working for the development and promotion of the game of cricket and his team includes many eminent senior and junior players of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the lack of tournaments was acutely felt but the IG Inter-Academy competitions will provide the best opportunities for the players to play. Anwar Khan assured the organizers of the tournament of all possible cooperation from his organization. Shama Cricket Academy won the match against Malik Saad Cricket Academy White by 31 runs. Shama Cricket Academy batted first and scored 140 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated overs. Ehtesham Khan scored 41, Abdul Wahab 34 and Raheel. Ali scored 32 runs. For Malik Saad Cricket Academy, Ayaz Afridi took two wickets while Mohammad Adnan, Hassan Khan, Salman Khan and Abdul Majeed took one wicket each.

In reply, Malik Saad Cricket Academy White scored 109 runs. Salman Khan (40) and Ata-ur-Rehman (21) were the standout scorers. While Mohammad Waleed took three wickets for 17 runs and played an important role in the success of his team. Hamza and Ehtesham Khan took one wicket each. Tanveer Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad officiated the match.