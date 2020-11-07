4th Martial Arts Sports Festival-2020 held

The 4th Martial Arts Sports Festival-2020 was held at Kalim Shaheed Colony sports complex, under the aegis of District & Divisional Sports Department

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The 4th Martial Arts Sports Festival-2020 was held at Kalim Shaheed Colony sports complex, under the aegis of District & Divisional Sports Department.

Different competitions including boxing, archery, kick-boxing, karate, gymnastic, wushu, kung fu were held during the tournament.

Parliamentarians Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Mian Khayal Kastro, Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir, District Sport Officer Sajida Latif, President Martial Arts Association Chaudhry Rafae Jawad, Chief Organiser Muhammad Zubail Rasheed and others were present.

Later, prizes were given to the winners.