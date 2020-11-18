4th national Mas-wrestling Championship from Dec-4 in Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Two days 4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-wrestling championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Mas-wrestling federation was scheduled to commence from December 4 at sports ground.

Pakistan Mas-wrestling Federation President Furqan Khan told APP here on Wednesday that the 4th national Mas-wrestling championship was being organized in the city in-collaboration with Kyrgyzstan.

He informed that over 25 teams from across the country will participate in the championship while 250 to 300 matches will be played.

The championship would be concluded on December-6 while prizes, gift hampers, medals and souvenir will be given to the position holders and officials.

He stated that Bishkek (Capital of Kyrgyzstan) is supporting to promote cultural activities in Pakistan.