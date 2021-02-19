UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4th National Mas-Wrestling Championship From Feb 27

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:53 PM

4th national Mas-Wrestling Championship from Feb 27

Fourth Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMWF) would commence from February 27 at Lahore

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Fourth Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMWF) would commence from February 27 at Lahore.

President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, Furqan Khan told APP here on Friday that the 4th national Mas-Wrestling championship, a two-day event, was being organized in collaboration with Sport board Punjab as the event will be held at Punjab stadium Lahore.

He informed that about 30 teams from across the country will participate in the championship.

The championship will conclude on Feb 28, while cash prizes, medals and souvenirs will be given to the position holders and officials.

Its worth mentioning here that the championship was scheduled to be held in Multan first but the venue was shifted to Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Punjab February 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Speakers identify challenges, vulnerabilities Paki ..

3 minutes ago

Providing justice to masses at their doorstep top ..

3 minutes ago

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise to one month high ..

3 minutes ago

Croatian high jumper Vlasic retires after career f ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Kasatkina wins Phillip Island Trophy

7 minutes ago

Moscow Welcomes US Readiness to Take Part in JCPOA ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.