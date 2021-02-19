4th national Mas-Wrestling Championship from Feb 27

Fourth Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMWF) would commence from February 27 at Lahore

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Fourth Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMWF) would commence from February 27 at Lahore.

President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, Furqan Khan told APP here on Friday that the 4th national Mas-Wrestling championship, a two-day event, was being organized in collaboration with Sport board Punjab as the event will be held at Punjab stadium Lahore.

He informed that about 30 teams from across the country will participate in the championship.

The championship will conclude on Feb 28, while cash prizes, medals and souvenirs will be given to the position holders and officials.

Its worth mentioning here that the championship was scheduled to be held in Multan first but the venue was shifted to Lahore.