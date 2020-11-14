UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Commences

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:24 PM

4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis commences

The 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Tournament 2020 commenced here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday and eight matches were played on the first day in the men's singles qualifying round

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Tournament 2020 commenced here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday and eight matches were played on the first day in the men's singles qualifying round.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cup captain, said that a large number of players are participating in the mega event from all over Pakistan.

The Punjab Tennis Academy is crowded with the presence of top players and their families. The main draw matches will get underway from 16th November at 10:30 am, where the top ranked players will be seen in action." Following are the results: In the men's singles qualifying first round matches, Faizan Fayyaz beat Capt Danish Omer 8-1, Salman Shakeel beat M Maaz Khan 8-1, Jabir Ali beat Haroon Zahid 8-2, Ahmad Asjad beat Abdul Hanan Khan 8-7(2), Subhan Bin Salik beat Farman Shakeel 8-6, Mahatir Muhammad beat Talha Saqib 8-2, M Yousaf Jamal beat Hassan Kamran 8-1, Aqib Hayyat beat Saad Ibrahim 8-3, Mauz Ahmad beat Bilal Farooq 8-0, Hasheesh Kumar beat Hussnain Ali 8-0, Rana Humyum beat uzair Khan 8-6, Waqas Ahmad beat Hamza Jawad 8-3, Nauman Aftab beat Shaeel Durab 8-4Hassan Ali beat Imam Arif 8-2, Hassam Khan beat Bakir Ali 8-3, Bilal Farooq beat Mauz Khan 8-0, Fayyaz Khan beat Waqas Basit 8-1 and Hasheesh Kumar beat Hussain Ali 8-0.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the men's singles second round qualifying matches will be played while on Monday (November 16), the opening ceremony will be held where PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will be chief guest and inaugurate the event, which is conducted every year in the memory of Malik's late son Sheheryar Malik.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Punjab Rashid Shakeel November Sunday 2020 Event All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

2 minutes ago

Acting Kyrgyz President Japarov Steps Down to Run ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Kyrgyzstan Agree Gradual Resumption of Fin ..

2 minutes ago

7 commercial buildings, plazas sealed over various ..

2 minutes ago

Scientist Tapped for Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Boa ..

13 minutes ago

First day of POA's 1st Athletes Forum 2020 Pakista ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.