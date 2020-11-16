4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Tournament: 3rd qualifying round matches decided

The men's singles qualifying third round matches were played in the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Tournament 2020 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The men's singles qualifying third round matches were played in the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Tournament 2020 here at the Punjab Tennis academy on Monday.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that a large number of players are participating in the mega event from all over Pakistan. "The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held today (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm, which will be graced by Director sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh as chief guest, who will inaugurate the mega national tennis event. The main draw matches will start from today (Tuesday), where the top ranked players will be seen in action." The results of Men's Singles Qualifying 3rd Round Matches are: Faizan Fayyaz beat Salman Shakeel 8-1, Nauman Aftab beat Jabir Ali 8-2, Subhan bin Salik beat Ahmad Asjad 8-5, Aqib Hayat beat Yousaf Jamal 8-2, Hassan Riaz beat Hassam Khan 8-0, Sikander Hayat beat M Abdullah 8-1, Fayyaz Khan beat Bilal Farooq 8-5 and Hasheesh Kumar beat Nalain Abbas 8-6.

Results of U -18 Qualifying 3rd Round:Hassam Khan beat Talha Khan 6-1, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Muneeb Majeed 6-2, Azan Sajjid beat Inam Qadir 6-2, Bakir Ali beat Ibrahim Anjum 6-1, Hamza Rehmat beat Arman Kamran 6-4, Shahzaib Zahid beat Moavia Butt 6-0, Ibrahim Salman beat Waleed Javed 6-3 and Musa Haroon beat Husnain Ali 6-1.

Results of U -14 Qualifying, Ali jawad beat Shahroz Rizwan 6-2 and Shehansha beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0.