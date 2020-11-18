Top seed players on Wednesday advanced in the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Academy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Top seed players on Wednesday advanced in the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis academy.

In men's singles pre-quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Usman Rafiq 6-1, 6-1. Aqeel was in sublime form as he started the match in great style and kept on dictating his term and keep putting pressure on Usman, thus won the first set by 6-1. The second set was identical to the first one, as he once again put pressure on his opponent and didn't allow him play freely, thus won the set with same score of 6-1, thus booked his place to the next round.

In other matches of the day in same category, Muzamil Murtaza beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 6-3, M Shoaib beat Heera Ashiq 7-6, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Ejaz Khan 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, Shehzad Khan beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-2, Mudassar Murtaza beat Ahmad Babar 6-1, 6-3, M Abid beat Hassan Riaz 6-2, 6-0, Ahmad Chaudhry beat Aqib Hayat 6-3, 6-4.

In u-14 quarterfinal, Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-3, Hamid Israr beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 7-5, 7-5, Ahmad Nael beat Shahsawar 7-5, 6-2.

In u-18 pre-quarterfinals, M Shoaib beat Bilal Asim 6-3, 6-3, Hamid Israr beat Uzair Khan 6-4, 6-4, Aqib Hayat beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-4, 6-3, Semi Zeb beat Hassam Khan 6-4, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-1, Farman Shakeel beat Nalain Abbas 6-0, 6-3, Hasheesh Kumar beat Kamran Khan 6-0, 6-0.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that very exciting and enthralling matches are being played in the tournament, where players from across the country are taking part. It is worth mentioning here that this event is conducted every year in the memory of Malik's late son Sheheryar Malik.