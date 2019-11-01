UrduPoint.com
4th Thal Desert Jeep Rally From Nov 15

Fri 01st November 2019

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Fourth Thal desert jeep rally will commence from Nov 15.

The rally, to be organised by the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and the district administration, would be held at Thal desert near Head Muhammadwala Muzaffargarh and cover 180-kilometre long track in Layyah and Muzaffargarh districts.

The meeting with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair, reviewed Thal desert jeep rally arrangements. The DC said that winter festival would be organised on the eve of jeep rally this year.

He said that cultural mela would also be conducted for citizen entertainment in which people would enjoy drum dance, horse dance, camel dance, local music, cultural show and fireworks.

He said that registration of vehicles for jeep rally would be held on November 15, qualifying round to be held on November 16, while final round would be on November 17.

