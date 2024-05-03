4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins

The 4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship commenced at Union Club Tennis Courts

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The 4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship commenced at Union Club Tennis Courts.

According to a news release on Friday, the championship is being sponsored by the Pakistan Beverages Ltd.

Results 3rd May

Men's singles 1st Round

Saqib Zia beat M.Rehan Dulara 6-06-4

M.Essa Jee beat Walliullah Khan 6-2' 6-4

Shamoon Hidayat beat M.Ali 6-3' 6-4

Hasnain Khurram beat Muhammad Asif 7-5'7-5.

Ahsan Ahmed beat Ali Baja 6-0'6-0

Under 17 Singles 1st Round

Ahsan Ahmed beat Arham Shahzad 6-4' 7'5

Under 13 Singles 1st Round

Aman Sheikh beat M.

Omer Umair 4-1' 4- 1

Ashar Bhaila beat Umer Zaman 4-0 4-1

Kaiser Ayaz beat Tariq Rafi 5-3 4-2

Under 11 Singles 1st Round

Khizer Ayaz beat Dua Yousuf 41 4-0

Ashar Bhaila beat Umer Zaman 5-3" 4-2

Ayaan Essa jee beat Zainab Affaan 4-2'4-0

Ariz Ayan beat Qazi Ahyan 53-4-1

Ibrahim Amir beat Sophie Allawala 4-0'4-0