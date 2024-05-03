4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship Begins
Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM
The 4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship commenced at Union Club Tennis Courts
According to a news release on Friday, the championship is being sponsored by the Pakistan Beverages Ltd.
Results 3rd May
Men's singles 1st Round
Saqib Zia beat M.Rehan Dulara 6-06-4
M.Essa Jee beat Walliullah Khan 6-2' 6-4
Shamoon Hidayat beat M.Ali 6-3' 6-4
Hasnain Khurram beat Muhammad Asif 7-5'7-5.
Ahsan Ahmed beat Ali Baja 6-0'6-0
Under 17 Singles 1st Round
Ahsan Ahmed beat Arham Shahzad 6-4' 7'5
Under 13 Singles 1st Round
Aman Sheikh beat M.
Omer Umair 4-1' 4- 1
Ashar Bhaila beat Umer Zaman 4-0 4-1
Kaiser Ayaz beat Tariq Rafi 5-3 4-2
Under 11 Singles 1st Round
Khizer Ayaz beat Dua Yousuf 41 4-0
Ashar Bhaila beat Umer Zaman 5-3" 4-2
Ayaan Essa jee beat Zainab Affaan 4-2'4-0
Ariz Ayan beat Qazi Ahyan 53-4-1
Ibrahim Amir beat Sophie Allawala 4-0'4-0
