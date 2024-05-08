Open Menu

4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

4th Union Club Gatorade trophy ranking tennis championship concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The 4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship concluded at Union Club Karachi.

Rashid Iqbal, Marketing Head Pakistan Beverage Ltd. was the chief guest who distributed the trophies among winners and runners up of various events.

Ahmed Ali Rajpoot ' Shahzad Kazmi' manager Union Club, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Muhammad Aslam Khan. Syed Shakir Hussain , regional Marketing Head Pepsi'. Ghulam Muhammad, Asgher Baloch ' Imtiaz Sheikh, Ghulam Yaseen, Veena Masood, Nargis Rehmatullah, Qazi Syazuddin, Humeral Qazi, Zohra Qureshi' Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Saeed Adil Malik , Erum Bukhari, Farha Riaz, Parveen Akhter, Sarwar Hussain and many tennis family members were present.

Rashid Iqbal appreciated the efforts of Karachi Tennis Association.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association thanked Sponsor Pakistan Beverage Ltd. Union Club and media for their support.

Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Ghulam Muhammad, Veena Masood, Shahzad Kazmi also spoke at the closing ceremony.

Final results

Men's Singles Final

Shamoon Hidayat beat Saqib Zia 2-6, 7-6, 10-7

Khizar Ayaz Thebo won under 13 final from Aman Shaikh 5-3, 4,1

Under 8 Singles Final

Ariz Ayaz ( Punnun Aqil) beat Muhammad Ayaan Essa 10-6, 6-10, 10-7

Under 15 Singles Final

Escheele Asif beat Nibras Malik 4-2, 2-4, 5-3

