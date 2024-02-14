5-day sports coaching course begins

A five-day sports coaching course arranged by the Pakistan Sports Board started here on Wednesday

Students from various schools, colleges and universities and other people related to sports activities participated in the coaching course.

Director Oilseeds Ayub Research, Muhammad Riaz, was chief guest.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Shahid islam, International Instructors Rana Nasrullah, Asadullah and others.

Game Incharge GC University Hafiz Raihan and Athletics Coach DPS Mujahid Shah were among organizers of the course.

At the end of this coaching course, all the participants will be given diploma certificates by Pakistan Sports Board.