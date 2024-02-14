Open Menu

5-day Sports Coaching Course Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2024 | 07:37 PM

5-day sports coaching course begins

A five-day sports coaching course arranged by the Pakistan Sports Board started here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A five-day sports coaching course arranged by the Pakistan Sports board started here on Wednesday.

Students from various schools, colleges and universities and other people related to sports activities participated in the coaching course.

Director Oilseeds Ayub Research, Muhammad Riaz, was chief guest.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Shahid islam, International Instructors Rana Nasrullah, Asadullah and others.

Game Incharge GC University Hafiz Raihan and Athletics Coach DPS Mujahid Shah were among organizers of the course.

At the end of this coaching course, all the participants will be given diploma certificates by Pakistan Sports Board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports All From Coach

Recent Stories

Four independent MPAs-elect meet Shehbaz Sharif, j ..

Four independent MPAs-elect meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N

2 minutes ago
 KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus

KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus

17 minutes ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results

18 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 155 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 155 connections of defaulters

18 minutes ago
 Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hos ..

Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hospital

33 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulter ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days

33 minutes ago
PEC Punjab reviews preparations for re-polling in ..

PEC Punjab reviews preparations for re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88

33 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days

LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days

52 minutes ago
 French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign ..

French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign funding sentence

52 minutes ago
 Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers t ..

Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers training, moral values

52 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for ..

NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for quarterly adjustment

52 minutes ago
 Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, or ..

Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, order during elections

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports