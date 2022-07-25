5 NTDC players to represent Pakistan in Commonwealth Games- 2022

Five players from different sports disciplines of the state-run National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) have been selected by Pakistan Sports Board to represent Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games- 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England

MIRPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Five players from different sports disciplines of the state-run National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) have been selected by Pakistan Sports board to represent Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games- 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England.

Olympian and National Champion Mahoor Shahzad (Badminton), South Asian & National Champions Haider Ali, Hanzla Dastgir Butt (Weight Lifting), Qaisar Khan (Judo) and Abdul Hannan Shahid (Hockey) will represent Pakistan in commonwealth games, a NTDC spokesman said in a media release issued on Monday.

"In a meeting with the Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, the players assured that they will strive hard to secure medals in their respective sports disciplines", he said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director NTDC has hoped that the players will perform at their best and bring laurels for Pakistan as well as for the NTDC. He said that NTDC will announce performance awards and other benefits for the best performers.