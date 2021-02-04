50-day sports festival of merged tribal districts begins in Mohmand district

MOHMAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :To involve youth in healthy sports festival, a colorful 50-day sports festival under the auspices of Director Sports Merged Area, Mohmand Sports Department, Mohmand Rifles and District Administration got under way here at Shagai ground, Mohmand District.

The festival will continue for 50 days until March 23 in each tehsil. According to details, the 50-day Sports Festival of the Merged Tribal areas at Mohmand started at the district level with the cooperation of the Sports Department, Mohmand Rifles and district administration in Mohmand tribal district. A day ago, Director Sports Tribal Districts Pir Abdullah Shah specially visited Tehsil Halimzai Shagai ground and inspected the overall arrangement made for the smooth conduct of the tribal Games.

Commandant Mohmand Rifles Muhammad Jamil visited Captain Rohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium Ghalanai to review the arrangements and finalize the preparations. A colorful inauguration ceremony was held at Shagai Sports ground in which Mohmand Rifles 205 Wing Commander Javed Khan inaugurated the event by putting a shot on the bat. Mohmand District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar, Assistant Commissioner Mohmand Hamid Iqbal, PTI Mohmand District President Malik Naveed , Tribal leader Malik Nisar Ahmad Mohmand, Malik Jahanzeb Khan Mohmand, Mohmand Cricket Association officials Arbab Khan, Naseer Khan, Iftikhar Khan, Mohmand Volleyball Association officials Ismail Sheida, Zia Wali Shah and others besides players of local sports clubs were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Javed Khan said that the holding of such a mega sports festival of the merged tribal district in the tribal areas is a proof of the restoration of peace. The Mohmand tribes have sacrificed a lot for the establishment of peace. Sacrifices have been made and as a result of these sacrifices, sports fields were being rehabilitated here, he added.

Such positive activities will send a message of peace to the world of peace. Mohmand District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar said that Director Sports Integrated Tribal Districts on Monday would grace the occasion as guests at different sports activities. The Sports Festival of the merged tribal district will be made historic in which more than four thousand players from all over the district will take part in various competitions in their respective tehsils. Among them are cricket, bicycle race, volleyball, football, basketball, badminton, tug of war.

There will be regional sports competitions and the closing ceremony will be the main event of Pakistan Day on March 23. In addition to the winning teams, prizes will be given to the best players with individual performance.

He said that the provincial government is constructing stadiums at various places in Mohmand district on which work is underway to give players a chance to hone their skills at the local level. Besides, a sports festival for girls will be launched in Mohmand district soon.