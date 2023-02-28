5,000 policemen to be deployed for PSL remnant matches

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Pakistan Super League PSL cricket matches, to be played from 1 March till 12th March at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

More than 5,000 officers of Rawalpindi police will perform special duties, whereas 347 traffic police officers have been assigned to maintain the flow of traffic.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani on Tuesday gave instructions to the officers to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment for PSL remnant matches, to be played at the said cricket stadium.

Moreover, special teams of Elite force and Dolphin force will also perform patrolling duties in the vicinity of the stadium. Along with the effective security of the cricket teams' traffic routes, expert snipers have been deployed on the roofs.

Meanwhile, CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani directed officers to perform their duties with responsibility and due diligence. In addition, RPO Khurram Ali directed the officers to articulate well with the citizens during the cricket matches.