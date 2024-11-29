52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 opens

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 commenced at Multan’s Ayub Stadium on Friday.

The world’s javelin superman from Paris Olympics 2024, Arshad Nadeem, led the athletes’ parade holding national flag high and fluttering to formally open the national games.

The stadium, adorned with national flags and green-and-white balloons, presented a vibrant scene of unity and enthusiasm. Spectators paid tribute to national heroes, while the spectacular parade of 13 teams, national songs, made the ceremony unforgettable. Athletics teams of Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Wapda, Higher education Commission and others are participating in the 52nd national games that will conclude on Dec 2.

Athletes will demonstrate their skill and prowess in short jump, long jump, javelin throw, 800m race, hammer throw, and others.

Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist’s presence served as a great source of inspiration and motivation for the youth.

The four-day championship will feature 600 athletes showcasing their skills, reflecting Pakistan’s passion for sports.

The javelin heavyweight told media, he was happy to see vast playing grounds with athletics tracks and facilities in Multan. He hailed the organizers for holding a grand athletics competition saying that such mega events solidify the national cohesion. He said, it will be helpful in identifying and grooming new talent in the athletics sphere.