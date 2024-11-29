Open Menu

52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opens

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 opens

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 commenced at Multan’s Ayub Stadium on Friday.

The world’s javelin superman from Paris Olympics 2024, Arshad Nadeem, led the athletes’ parade holding national flag high and fluttering to formally open the national games.

The stadium, adorned with national flags and green-and-white balloons, presented a vibrant scene of unity and enthusiasm. Spectators paid tribute to national heroes, while the spectacular parade of 13 teams, national songs, made the ceremony unforgettable. Athletics teams of Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Wapda, Higher education Commission and others are participating in the 52nd national games that will conclude on Dec 2.

Athletes will demonstrate their skill and prowess in short jump, long jump, javelin throw, 800m race, hammer throw, and others.

Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist’s presence served as a great source of inspiration and motivation for the youth.

The four-day championship will feature 600 athletes showcasing their skills, reflecting Pakistan’s passion for sports.

The javelin heavyweight told media, he was happy to see vast playing grounds with athletics tracks and facilities in Multan. He hailed the organizers for holding a grand athletics competition saying that such mega events solidify the national cohesion. He said, it will be helpful in identifying and grooming new talent in the athletics sphere.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Army Police Sports Paris HEC Gold Olympics Media From Race Unity Foods Limited Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

1 hour ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

1 hour ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

2 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

4 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

5 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

19 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

19 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports