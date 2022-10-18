UrduPoint.com

54 GB's Players To Compete In 9 Categories Of Punjab Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Government of Punjab has invited players of Gilgit Baltistan to participate in Punjab Games in individual categories and as many as 54 GB's players are being participating in 9 categories.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that we were thankful to Punjab Government and hoped GB athletes would compete well in the games.

