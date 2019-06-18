UrduPoint.com
54th Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board Of Governors Meeting Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ):The 54th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors will be held here on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will preside over the meeting, which will take important decisions, said a spokesman for the PCB on Tuesday.

The following matters will come up for discussions: appointment of auditors for the 2018-2019 financial year, approval of budget for the 2019-2020 financial year, ratification of last month's decision which were passed through a circular resolution, modification in rules of the Tournament Evaluation Committee.

The following is the composition of the BoG: Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB, Asad Ali Khan, Lt-Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost (members). Akbar Durrani ex-officio.

