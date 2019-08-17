55th birth anniversary of Pak Hero Hockey Club on Aug 25

The 55th birth anniversary of Pak Hero Hockey Club will be held here at the Johar Hockey Stadium on August 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The 55th birth anniversary of Pak Hero Hockey Club will be held here at the Johar Hockey Stadium on August 25.

A colourful ceremony will mark the formation of the club way back 55 years ago, a member of the organizing committee of the ceremony told APP on Saturday.

He said the club rendered valuable services for the cause of hockey at the grassroots level and produced a number of Olympians and international players, who served the game with pride.

"Our prime objective is to unearth new hockey talent at early level and our over five decades sincere and devoted efforts speak volumes in this regard," he said.

"Our club has a defined role in the overall development of the game and we will continue it pursuing as a mission and national duty for the revival and promotion of the game in which our country is at the lowest (number 17) ranking in the world.

" Two exhibition matches featuring former stalwarts of the game and international players will be played at the same venue.

The driving force behind the success of the club, Majeed Bhatti will be decorated with life time achievement award in recognition of his years long efforts for the development of the game, he said.

"Former Olympians and international hockey players, who are the product of our club, will be presented gold medals to acknowledge their contribution for bringing good name for the club and the country and to promote hockey", he said.