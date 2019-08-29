UrduPoint.com
55th BoG Meeting In Lahore On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

55th BoG meeting in Lahore on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019) The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held on Friday, 30 August, at 230pm at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will present his report, while the Audit Committee will provide an update to the BoG.

The following is the composition of the BoG:

Mr Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB

Mr Wasim Khan Chief Executive, PCB

Mr Asad Ali Khan Member

Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Member

Mr Kabir Ahmed Khan Member

Mr Imran Farookhi Member

Mr Muhammad Ayaz Butt Member

Mr Shahrez Abdullah Khan Member

Mr Shah Dost Member

Mr Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio

Media opportunity:

Between 2.

15pm and 2.30pm, the members of the electronic media will be allowed to film the arrival of the members and the start of the meeting. The outcomes will be announced via a media release.

