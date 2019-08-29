55th BoG Meeting In Lahore On Friday
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:20 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019) The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held on Friday, 30 August, at 230pm at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will present his report, while the Audit Committee will provide an update to the BoG.
The following is the composition of the BoG:
Mr Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB
Mr Wasim Khan Chief Executive, PCB
Mr Asad Ali Khan Member
Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Member
Mr Kabir Ahmed Khan Member
Mr Imran Farookhi Member
Mr Muhammad Ayaz Butt Member
Mr Shahrez Abdullah Khan Member
Mr Shah Dost Member
Mr Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio
Media opportunity:
Between 2.
15pm and 2.30pm, the members of the electronic media will be allowed to film the arrival of the members and the start of the meeting. The outcomes will be announced via a media release.