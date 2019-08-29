55th Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) meeting

The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held here tomorrow Friday, at 2:30pm at the National Cricket Academy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held here tomorrow Friday, at 2:30pm at the National Cricket Academy.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will present his report, while the Audit Committee will provide an update to the BoG, said a spokesman of the PCB on Thursday.

The following is the composition of the BoG: Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB, Wasim Khan , Chief Executive, PCB , Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt Member, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost,(members) and Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio.