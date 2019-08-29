UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55th Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board Of Governors (BoG) Meeting

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

55th Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) meeting

The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held here tomorrow Friday, at 2:30pm at the National Cricket Academy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The 55th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) will be held here tomorrow Friday, at 2:30pm at the National Cricket Academy.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will present his report, while the Audit Committee will provide an update to the BoG, said a spokesman of the PCB on Thursday.

The following is the composition of the BoG: Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB, Wasim Khan , Chief Executive, PCB , Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, Muhammad Ayaz Butt Member, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost,(members) and Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Asad Ali

Recent Stories

55th BoG meeting in Lahore on Friday

16 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

NASA's Eco stress detects Amazon fires from space

3 minutes ago

Commissioner emphasizes for making all out efforts ..

3 minutes ago

Two minor children dead bodies found in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

Sukkur police step up security for Muharram proces ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.