57th BoG meeting in Peshawar on Tuesday

As promised by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, the first meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors of the year and 57th overall, will be held in Peshawar on Tuesday (February 4)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):As promised by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, the first meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors of the year and 57th overall, will be held in Peshawar on Tuesday (February 4).

This will be the first-ever meeting in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar.

Last year, Quetta had held the 53rd BoG meeting as part of the PCB strategy to hold meetings across the country so that there was alignment and ownership of the local stakeholders.

The matters that will be discussed in Peshawar which are as under: Chairman and CEO's reports, model constitution for the city cricket associations, audit committee's report, NOC policy for foreign leagues, PCB strategic plan, update on the recruitment process of the PCB's chief operating officer, cricket update.