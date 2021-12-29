UrduPoint.com

57th National Table Tennis Championship: Wapda And Army In Semi Finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 29, 2021 | 07:20 PM

Wapda's Shah Khan, Fahad Khawaja and Umam Khawaja and Army's Faizan Zahoor cruised into semifinals of 57th National Table Tennis Championship after winning their respective Men's Singles Quarterfinals at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Wednesday

It may be noted here that over 200 players from 14 teams of the country are participating in the biggest ever National Table Tennis Championship being organized in collaboration with Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Following are the results on Day 5: Men's Singles Quarterfinal Shah Khan (Wapda) beat Bilal Yaseen (Wapda) 4-1, 11-4, 11-6, 8-11, 11-4, 11-5.

Fahad Khwaja (Wapda) beat Rameez Khan (Wapda) 4-2, 11-4, 11-4, 14-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-13, 11-3.

Faizan Zahoor (Army) beat Abdul Raheem (Wapda) 4-0, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.

Umam Khwaja (Wapda) beat Asim Qureshi (Wapda) 4-0, 11-9, 11-8, 11-2, 12-10.

Men's Doubles: Round-1 Nazim Ashraf & Aleem ud Din (Railways) beat Farooq & Umer Saeed 3-1, 2, 11-7, 13-11, 11-9 Arslan & Saim (Sindh) beat Shuja & Aqeel 3-0, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9.

4: Areeb & Zain (Punjab) beat Asad & Emaan 3-1, 11-4, 8-11, 11-2, 11-3 Surkhab & Mohsin (HEC) beat Talha Tahir & Abdur Rehman 3-0, 11-7, 11- 8, 11-6 Men's Doubles: Round-2Salman Saleem & Irtaza Ali (Railways) beat Shujat Ali & Hafeez ur Rehman (Wapda) 3-2, 11-6, 11-6,6-11, 9-11, 11-9.

