Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

588 sports venues in Shaghai resume operation

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 588 among 2,792 registered public and commercial sports venues in Shanghai have resumed operation, local authorities said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to Zhao Guangsheng, deputy director of Shanghai Administration of Sports, outdoor stadiums can be reopened in line with the requirements of corona-virus epidemic prevention and control, while indoor stadiums should resume operation in an orderly way that takes different regions and sports into consideration.

Indoor swimming pools, gymnasiums, bike rooms and yoga studios are still not allowed to be opened to public, he added.Zhao also introduced detailed requirements for different sports.

"Boxing, taekwondo, Wushu Sanda, fencing and other sports are only limited to single player practice. Tennis, badminton, table tennis and other cross-net sports are only available for two players. Each half of a standard basketball court should be used by less than three people. A standard football field should be used by less than six people in each half, and only for practice," said Zhao.

In order to strictly control the flow of visitors, the occupant density of each sporting venue should be limited to below 50 people every 100 square meters. Participants are encouraged to call ahead in order to make a reservation, Zhao added.

