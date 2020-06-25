58th BoG Meeting To Be Held Online On Friday
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:37 PM
The 58th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held online on Friday morning
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020) The 58th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held online on Friday morning. The virtual session has been agreed to safeguard health and safety of the members as well as the PCB management due to the rising Covid-19 cases and keeping in consideration the lockdown now imposed in Lahore.
Some of the key matters that will be discussed in the virtual session are:
i) Chairman’s and CEO’s reports
ii) Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs and Club Affiliation and Operations Rules
iii) 2020-21 budget
iv) Update on HBL Pakistan Super League
The PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting in the second half of Friday through its usual channels.