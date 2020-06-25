UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58th BoG Meeting To Be Held Online On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:37 PM

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

The 58th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held online on Friday morning

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020) The 58th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held online on Friday morning. The virtual session has been agreed to safeguard health and safety of the members as well as the PCB management due to the rising Covid-19 cases and keeping in consideration the lockdown now imposed in Lahore.

Some of the key matters that will be discussed in the virtual session are:

i) Chairman’s and CEO’s reports

ii) Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs and Club Affiliation and Operations Rules

iii) 2020-21 budget

iv) Update on HBL Pakistan Super League

The PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting in the second half of Friday through its usual channels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore PCB Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-1 ..

8 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends opening of virtual conferen ..

38 minutes ago

487 corona patients under treatment in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

3.5 kg hash seized,7 arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Several European Countries Seeing COVID-19 Resurge ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 25 June 2020

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.