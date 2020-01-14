The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 commenced at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 14th January, 2020 after delay of one day due to inclement weather

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 commenced at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 14th January, 2020 after delay of one day due to inclement weather.

A total number of 42 matches were played on the opening day in the Men’s and 18&U singles qualifying categories. A large number of players are participating in the mega event from all over Pakistan. The PTF Complex is giving a very festive look due to the presence of over 225 players and their parents.

The main draw matches will start from Wednesday, 15th January, at 9-30 am, where the top ranked players will be seen in action.

Following is the result:

Men’s Singles Qualifying Matches: (1st Round)

Ibrahim Umer beat Uzair khan: 6-2, Kashan Umer beat Waqas Baig: 6-3, Ibrar ul Haq w/o Muhammad Adil, Adnan Rashid Khan w/o Zalan Khan, Abbas Khan beat Farhan Ullah: 6-4, Farman Shakeel w/o Waseem Shahid, Hasheesh Kumar beat Pooyan Shateri: 6-2, Irfan Ullah beat Azan Sajid: 6-0, Ikram Ullah beat Hammad Hamayun: 6-1, Mian Bilal w/o Haris Rauf, Nalian Abbas w/o Zakirullah, Jehanzeb Khalil w/o Dr. Nasir, Muhammad Asim w/o Muhammad Bilal, Talah Saqib w/o Khurshid Abbasi, Aqib Hayat beat Saim Danish: 6-2, Tahir ullah Khan w/o Ahmed Wazir, Jabran Ul Haq w/o Saood Masood, Sikandar Hayat w/o Kashif Ahmed, Ahmed Asjid Qureshi beat Hasan Ali: 6-0, Mahatir Muhammad beat Hassan Ishaq: 6-0, Subhan bin Salik beat Hasam Khan: 6-1, Sami Zeb beat Walid Qureshi: 6-2, M.

Abdullah beat Abdullah Rehman: 6-0, Mubarak Shah beat Azeem Khan: 7-5.

Men’s Singles Qualifying Matches: (2nd Round)

Mujahid Khan beat Sikandar Amin: 6-1, Kamran Khan beat Zain Chaudhary: 6-0, Ibrahim Omer beat Kashan Umer: 6-1, Adnan Khan beat Ibrar ul Haq: 6-1, Abbas Khan beat Ahmed Murad: 6-0, Hashish Kumar beat Farman Shakeel: 6-1, Irfan Ullah beat Abdullah Kareem: 6-0, Mian Bilal beat Ikram ullah: 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Jehanzeb Khan: 6-2, Talha Saqib beat M. Asim: 6-2, Aqib Hayat beat Jabir Ali: 6-0, Jabran ul Haq beat Tahir Ullah: 6-0, Ahmed Asjid beat Sikandar Hayat: 6-1.

Men’s Singles Final Qualifying Round:

Kamran Khan beat Mujaid Khan:8-1, Ibrahim Omer beat Adnan Khan:8-2, Abbas Khan beat Hasheesh Kumar: 8-5, Mian Bilal beat Irfan ullah : 8-3,Nalain Abbas beat Talha Saqib: 8-1, Jibran ul Haq beat: Aqib Hayat: 8-1

Boy’s 18& Under Singles Qualifying Matches:

In Boys 18& Under singles qualifying matches Hassan Ali, Hasam Khan, M. Hamza, Jabir Ali, Azan Sajid, Haider Ali Rizwan, Ibrahim Bin Sohail and Faisal Khazi advanced in to the main draw after winning their qualifying rounds respectively.