Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th January, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 continued at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 16th January, 2020.

A total number of 36 matches were played on the 3rd day in all the categories. In a major upset, promising unseeded junior Muhammad Shoaib upset 3rd seed Shahzad Khan 6-4,6-4.In an exciting, closely fought match. Unseeded Barkatullah upset 7th seeded Ahmed Choudhary in a hard fought 3 set match 6-4,4-6,6-1.In the women’s singles, Mahin Aftab comfortably brushed aside Meheq Khokhar 6-1,6-1. Following is the result:

The Quarter Final matches will start from Friday, 17th January, at 9-30 am,

Men’s Singles Matches: (2nd Round)

Mudassir Murtaza beat Nalian Abbas: 6-0,6-1, Yousaf Khalil beat Shahid Afrid: 6-2,6-2, Muzammil Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti: 6-2,6-2, Aqeel Khan beat Ejaz Khan: 6-4,6-4,M.Abid beat Ahmed Baber:6-4,6-4, Heera Asique beat Mian Bilal: 6-2,5-7,6-1,M. Shoaib beat Shahzad Khan: 6-4,6-4, Barkat ullah beat Ahmed Chudhary: 6-4,4-6,6-1

Men’s Doubles:

Mian Bilal, Imran Bhatti beat Ibrahim Omer, Ahmed Kamil: 6-2,7-5, Heera Ashique , Yousaf Khalil beat Shahzad Khan Usman Ejaz: 6-2,6-4,Abbas Khan, Shakir Ullah w/o Shaheen Mehmood, Shahid Afridi

Ladies Single (1st Round)

Mahin Aftab beat Krisztina Jekel: 6-0,6-0,Noor Malik beat Sheeza Sajid: 6-0,6-0, Meheq Khokhar beat Adila Miron: 6-0,6-0, Mahvish Chistie beat Azeena Aleem: 6-0,6-0, Mariam Mirza beat Sabina Ahmed :6-1,6-1 ,Saher Aleem beat Mahnoor Sohail:6-2,6-0

Ladies Single (Quarter Final)

Mahin Aftab beat Meheq Khokhar: 6-1,6-1, Sarah Mahboob beat Saher Aleem:6-0,6-0,Noor Malik beat Mariam Mirza: 6-2,6-0

Boys 18& under (2nd Round):

Aqib Hayat beat Sami Zeb: 7-5,6-4, Hasheesh Kumar beat Kashan Umar: 6-1,6-0,M.

Shoaib beat Hisam Khan: 6-0,6-4, Subhan Bin Salik beat Jabir Ali:6-0,6-2, Mahatir Muhammad beat Kamran Khan: 6-3,4-6,1-0(Retd), M.Hamza Aasim beat Fayzan Fayyaz: 6-4,6-2, Nalian Abbas beat Faizan Shahid: 6-2,6-1,

Boy’s U-14 (1st Round):

Ali Zain W/o Hamza Rehmat, Faisal Khalil w/o Umer Masood, Ahtesham Humayun beat Awais Ahmed: 4-1,4-0, M. Hamza Aasim beat Taimoor Khan: 4-1,4-1, Yahya Musa Luni beat Jamal Shah: 4-0,4-0,Shahswar beat Subhan Sahir: 4-0,4-0

Boy’s U-14 (2nd Round):

Bilal Asim beat Eesa Bilal: 4-0,4-0, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Faisal Khalil: 4-0,4-1, Shahswar beat Ahmed Nail: 4-0,3-5,4-2,Asad Zaman beat Mustansar Ali: 4-0,4-0,Haider Ali Rizwan beat Inam Qadir: 4-0,4-0,Saim Shahzad w/o Afzal Khan

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-12 (1st Round):

Haziq Aasim beat Zunaisha Noor: 4-1,5-3,Shahswar Khan beat Soha Ali: 4-0,4-1,Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Mooez Gul: 4-1,4-2,

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-12 (2nd Round):

Taimoor Khan beat Hammad Shah: 0-4,5-3,4-0,Ahtesham Hamayun beat Eesa Bilal: 4-0,4-0