Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform that the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 concluded at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 19th January, 2020.

Mr. Tarik Hamdy CEO Eighteen graced the occasion as chief guest, besides a large number of diplomats including Dr. Christian Turner (British High Commissioner) and his wife, Mr. Istvan Szabo and Wife (Ambassador of Hungry) and diplomatic staff of the Swedish Embassy.

The Saifullah family was represented by former Federal Ministers and parliamentarians Mr. Humayun Saifullah Khan and Mr. Anwer Saifullah Khan, senator Osman Saifullah Khan and his wife, as well as Mr. Asad Saifullah Khan.

In the first Men’s singles final, 2nd seed Muzammil Murtaza upset top seed and Pakistan number 1 Aqeel Khan in an exciting and closely fought match, 6-4, 7-5. The sizable crowd enjoyed the high level of tennis exhibited by the two finalists. The match lasted 1 hour and 30 minutes, and was officiated by Hasnain Mehmood.

Men’s Single (Final):

Muzammil Murtaza beat Aqeel Khan: 6-4, 7-5

Men’s Doubles (Final):

Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza beat M.

Abid, Waqas Malik: 4-6,6-4,(10-8)

Women’s Doubles Final:

The women’s doubles final, Mahin Aftab and Ushna Suhail defeated Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-1,6-4.

Boys 18& under (Final):

Shoaib beat Subhan bin Salik: 5-7,6-3,6-1

Boy’s U-14 Singles (Final):

Bilal Asim beat Haider Ali Rizwan: 6-2,6-3

Boy’s U-14 Doubles (Final):

Huzaifa Khan , Hamid Israr beat Ahmed Nael, Bilal Asim: 4-1,4-0

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-12 (Final):

Hamza Roman beat Husnain Ali Rizwan: 4-2,3-5,4-2

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-10 (Final):

Hamza Ali Rizwan beat M. Hassan Usmani: 4-0,5-4(2)

Seniors 45 (Final)

Rashid Malik (ZTBL), Hameed ul Haq beat Israr Gul, Irfanullah: 4-6,6-1(10-8)