5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis tourney commences in capital

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The fifth edition of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Tournament kicked off at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday.

"The event has become a regular annual feature of tennis activities in the country. The weeklong event that carries a prize purse of one million rupees has been sponsored by the provincial government of Sindh," Senator Taj Haider, chief patron of the event told media at a press conference here.

He said that a total of 185 entries were received for the event that included 85 men and 32 women players. The contest will be held in different categories including Men Singles, Men Doubles, Women Singles, 18 and under Boys Singles, 14 and under Boys Singles, 12 and under Singles (Boys/Girls mix), 10 and under Singles (Boys/Girls mix), Senior Doubles 45 plus, Senior Doubles 60 plus and Special Children (Intellectually challenged).

He said although Sindh government was sponsoring the event but it was being held in the capital as Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a symbol of the federation therefore it was decided to organize the Championship here.

He said the closing ceremony of the event would take place on December 22 wherein Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was likely to be the chief guest.

Senator Farhatullah Babar on the occasion said: "We believe that the efforts to organize the event will help popularize tennis in the country.

" He said there was a dire need to promote sports in the country as it would project a soft of the country.

Meanwhile competitions in various categories were held on the opening day. Following are the results.

Men Singles 1st Round Matches: Aqeel khan bt Faizan Fayaz 6-1 6-1, Sami zeb bt Shakir ullah 6-3 6-0, Israr Gul bt Danish Ramzan 6-2 6-3,Asan ullah bt Ejaz Khan 6-1 6-3, Heera Ashiq bt Ayaz Khan 6-0 6-2, M.Shoiab bt Farhad Ali Raza 6-1 6-0, Muzzamil Murtaza bt Saqib Hayat 6-3 6-4, Aman Atiq bt Shaheen Mehmood 6-1 6-1, Muddassar Murtaza bt Jibran ul Haq 6-2 6-3, Huzaifa Abdur Rehman bt Ahmed Baber 6-0 6-0.

Men Doubles 1st Round Matches: Amed baber/Saqib hayat bt Ahmed Kamil/Nauman Aftab 3-6 6-3 11-9, Rashid Malik/Sikandar Hayat bt Danish Ramzan/Asad Bachani 6-0 6-2, Shazad Khan/Ahmed Choudhry bt Shakir ullah/Asad Ullah 6-0 6-0 Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil bt Shahid Afridi/Shaheen Mehmood 7-5 6-4, M.Shoiab/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Khursheed Abbasi/Aman Atiq bt 6-1 6-2, Muzzamil Murtaza/Muddassir Murtaza bt Ejaz khan/Barkat ullah 6-3 1-6 10-4, Col Shahid/Usman Ejaz bt Muhammad Minhas/Ibrahim Omer 4-6 6-4 10-8.

Boys/Girls U-10:Haider Ali Rizwan w/o Hammad Shah, M.Haziq Asim bt Sameer Maqsood 4-2 4-0, Asad Zaman W/o Jamal Shah, Haniya Minhas bt Mahnoor Farooqi 4-0 4-0, Lala Rukh Sajid bt Awais Ali 4-1 4-1.