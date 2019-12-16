UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Tourney Commences In Capital

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis tourney commences in capital

The fifth edition of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Tournament kicked off at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The fifth edition of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Tournament kicked off at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday.

"The event has become a regular annual feature of tennis activities in the country. The weeklong event that carries a prize purse of one million rupees has been sponsored by the provincial government of Sindh," Senator Taj Haider, chief patron of the event told media at a press conference here.

He said that a total of 185 entries were received for the event that included 85 men and 32 women players. The contest will be held in different categories including Men Singles, Men Doubles, Women Singles, 18 and under Boys Singles, 14 and under Boys Singles, 12 and under Singles (Boys/Girls mix), 10 and under Singles (Boys/Girls mix), Senior Doubles 45 plus, Senior Doubles 60 plus and Special Children (Intellectually challenged).

He said although Sindh government was sponsoring the event but it was being held in the capital as Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a symbol of the federation therefore it was decided to organize the Championship here.

He said the closing ceremony of the event would take place on December 22 wherein Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was likely to be the chief guest.

Senator Farhatullah Babar on the occasion said: "We believe that the efforts to organize the event will help popularize tennis in the country.

" He said there was a dire need to promote sports in the country as it would project a soft of the country.

Meanwhile competitions in various categories were held on the opening day. Following are the results.

Men Singles 1st Round Matches: Aqeel khan bt Faizan Fayaz 6-1 6-1, Sami zeb bt Shakir ullah 6-3 6-0, Israr Gul bt Danish Ramzan 6-2 6-3,Asan ullah bt Ejaz Khan 6-1 6-3, Heera Ashiq bt Ayaz Khan 6-0 6-2, M.Shoiab bt Farhad Ali Raza 6-1 6-0, Muzzamil Murtaza bt Saqib Hayat 6-3 6-4, Aman Atiq bt Shaheen Mehmood 6-1 6-1, Muddassar Murtaza bt Jibran ul Haq 6-2 6-3, Huzaifa Abdur Rehman bt Ahmed Baber 6-0 6-0.

Men Doubles 1st Round Matches: Amed baber/Saqib hayat bt Ahmed Kamil/Nauman Aftab 3-6 6-3 11-9, Rashid Malik/Sikandar Hayat bt Danish Ramzan/Asad Bachani 6-0 6-2, Shazad Khan/Ahmed Choudhry bt Shakir ullah/Asad Ullah 6-0 6-0 Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil bt Shahid Afridi/Shaheen Mehmood 7-5 6-4, M.Shoiab/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Khursheed Abbasi/Aman Atiq bt 6-1 6-2, Muzzamil Murtaza/Muddassir Murtaza bt Ejaz khan/Barkat ullah 6-3 1-6 10-4, Col Shahid/Usman Ejaz bt Muhammad Minhas/Ibrahim Omer 4-6 6-4 10-8.

Boys/Girls U-10:Haider Ali Rizwan w/o Hammad Shah, M.Haziq Asim bt Sameer Maqsood 4-2 4-0, Asad Zaman W/o Jamal Shah, Haniya Minhas bt Mahnoor Farooqi 4-0 4-0, Lala Rukh Sajid bt Awais Ali 4-1 4-1.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tennis Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Abdur Rehman Jamal Shah December Women Media Event Government Million

Recent Stories

MNSUA holds candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

55 seconds ago

Six uncapped players in South Africa Test squad to ..

56 seconds ago

Police to strengthen relations with community

58 seconds ago

Semifinals, final of Ufone KP Football Cup on Dece ..

59 seconds ago

2019's last countrywide anti-polio drive kicks off ..

1 minute ago

Speaker for raising 'Educational Army' to enhance ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.