Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) The 5th Benazir Bhutto Tennis Championship kicked off at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday."The event has become a regular annual feature of tennis activities in the country.

The weeklong event that carries a prize purse of one million rupees has been sponsored by the provincial government of Sindh," Senator Taj Haider, chief patron of the event told media at a press conference here.He said that a total of 185 entries were received for the event that included 85 men and 32 women players.

The contest will be held in different categories including Men Singles, Men Doubles, Women Singles, 18 and under Boys Singles, 14 and under Boys Singles, 12 and under Singles (Boys/Girls mix), 10 and under Singles (Boys/Girls mix), Senior Doubles 45 plus, Senior Doubles 60 plus and Special Children (Intellectually challenged).

He said although Sindh government was sponsoring the event but it was being held in the capital as Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a symbol of the federation therefore it was decided to organize the Championship here.He said the closing ceremony of the event would take place on December 22 wherein Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was likely to be the chief guest.Senator Farhatullah Babar on the occasion said: "We believe that the efforts to organize the event will help popularize tennis in the country, there was a dire need to promote sports in the country as it would project a soft of the country.