Open Menu

5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament Opens

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament opens

The 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament formally commenced here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, with a tee shot by Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani to commence the golfing activities of the day

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament formally commenced here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, with a tee shot by Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani to commence the golfing activities of the day.

WAPDA Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, General Manager (HRD) Brig Hamid Raza (Retd), General Manager (Sports) Imdad Ullah Memon, WAPDA Sports board officials and a number of golfers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Ghani said that WAPDA has been tremendously contributing towards promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. "We feel proud that WAPDA teams have been bringing laurels to the country at international level," he said and added that WAPDA is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan as it has been sponsoring 65 teams of men and women of different games.

WAPDA has been simultaneously focusing on all disciplines of sports and this golf tournament is a part of efforts in this regard. This tournament aims to be inclusive by catering to participants across all age groups. "Though it is an amateur golf tournament, following that we will move towards open golf tournament. In addition, coaching facilities will be made available for young golfers," he concluded.

It may be mentioned that more than 500 golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation across the country are participating in the tournament. The matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational with 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports WAPDA Young May Women All

Recent Stories

All stakeholders should play role to arrest smog i ..

All stakeholders should play role to arrest smog issue: DC

6 minutes ago
 Three new industrial units inaugurated at D.I. Kha ..

Three new industrial units inaugurated at D.I. Khan Economic Zone

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 283 power pilferers on 67th day of a ..

LESCO detects 283 power pilferers on 67th day of anti-power theft campaign

6 minutes ago
 Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025

Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025

6 minutes ago
 Enmity claims life of aged man

Enmity claims life of aged man

6 minutes ago
 Boost in broadband fiber connectivity vital for ec ..

Boost in broadband fiber connectivity vital for economic growth: Dr. Umar Saif

13 minutes ago
Minister for special attention to authenticate la ..

Minister for special attention to authenticate land entries in digitization pro ..

13 minutes ago
 3 maunds unhygienic food seized from marriage hall ..

3 maunds unhygienic food seized from marriage halls

13 minutes ago
 World Diabetes Day marked in Multan

World Diabetes Day marked in Multan

13 minutes ago
 202,975 illegal immigrants repatriated since Sept ..

202,975 illegal immigrants repatriated since Sept 17: KP Home Dept

13 minutes ago
 Gun salutes mark King Charles III's 75th birthday

Gun salutes mark King Charles III's 75th birthday

16 minutes ago
 Gaza's embattled main hospital buries patients in ..

Gaza's embattled main hospital buries patients in mass grave

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports