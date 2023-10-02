5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship from 1st Nov.

Open Menu

The coveted 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship being organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), will start from 1st November.

The registration process of international players for this five-day mega event has been in full swing, said a news release on Monday.

The mega event will be played from November 1 to 5 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, the top taekwondo players from all over the world will participate in the senior category competitions of Kyorugi and Poomsae).

PTF President Colonel (Retd) Waseem Janjua has hailed the hosting of the 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship given to Pakistan by the Asian Taekwondo Federation and said that the PTF had organized the 4th Asian Open in Pakistan last year as well.

He said that through sports, the positive image of Pakistan can be promoted. Such international events in the country will be beneficial in the professional development of our progress and they will learn a lot and gain experience in competition with their international contemporaries.

He further said the world's best players, international referees, and officials of the Asian Taekwondo Federation will also come to Pakistan to participate in the championship.

