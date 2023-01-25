5th edition of All Pakistan Premier League to start from Feb 04

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq said that fifth edition of All Pakistan Premier League would be started from February 4 in Multan in which PSL team Lahore Qalander would be invited

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq said that fifth edition of All Pakistan Premier League would be started from February 4 in Multan in which PSL team Lahore Qalander would be invited.

Holding a meeting with team players and staff on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide recreational activities to citizens by initiating healthy competitions. He said that the fifth edition of the league would be made examplary by ensuring best arrangements.

He said that Muzaffargarh team performed well in the previous editions and urged players to bring more improvement in performance to get better results.

He said that such events would be organized in future too under the supervision of the provincial government to promote sports and encourage local talent.

District Sports Officer Kaleemullah and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.